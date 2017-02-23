Image rotator

Listen to Access News

Access News offers our members a connection to their community and more independence in their daily lives by offering recordings of a variety of publications usually available only in print. Try it today! Learn more ›

an image of an instructor teaching a student how to use a computer with a screen reader

Classes & Services

Acquiring the training provided in these classes can be the key to accomplishing your goals, achieving your academic, career, and personal success, as well as realizing your lifelong dreams. Learn more ›

An image of a low vision patient reading letters from an eye chart in the Low Vision Clinic

Low Vision Clinic

Our team will evaluate your particular needs and provide you with demonstrations and recommendations for various assistive devices to better meet the demands of day-to-day living. Learn more ›

February 19, 2017 - February 25, 2017

CareersPLUS Youth After School Program

Feb
23

February 23, 2017 — 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm
At Society for the Blind

February 26, 2017 - March 4, 2017

CareersPLUS Youth After School Program

Feb
28

February 28, 2017 — 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm
At Society for the Blind

Yoga - Vinyasa Flow I

Mar
1

March 1, 2017 — 11:45 am - 12:45 pm
At Society for the Blind Training Room

CareersPLUS Youth After School Program

Mar
1

March 1, 2017 — 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm
At Society for the Blind

CareersPLUS Youth After School Program

Mar
2

March 2, 2017 — 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm
At Society for the Blind

Mentors for Success Seminar!

Mar
4

March 4, 2017 — 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
At Society for the Blind

March 5, 2017 - March 11, 2017

CareersPLUS Youth After School Program

Mar
7

March 7, 2017 — 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm
At Society for the Blind

Yoga - Vinyasa Flow I

Mar
8

March 8, 2017 — 11:45 am - 12:45 pm
At Society for the Blind Training Room