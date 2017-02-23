Image rotator
It’s Low Vision Awareness Month: Meet Arash
Arash Dabestani was living in Iran when his eyesight started to deteriorate at age 15. Though his parents lived in America, they traveled back and forth between the U.S. and …Read more
Meet Our New Board Members
Society for the Blind extends a warm welcome and our deepest gratitude to our four newest board members: Tracy Kinoshita, Marlene Mourtzikos, Steve Osterholt and Jeff Thom. Learn more about …Read more
Reading Service of the Redwoods Joins Society for the Blind’s Access News Program
Reading Service of the Redwoods will continue to operate for residents of Humboldt, Mendocino and Del Norte counties who have low vision when it joins Society for the Blind’s Access …Read more
Society for the Blind Recently Featured in the 2016 Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams!
Digital voice recorders help visually impaired seniors BY LORI KORLESKI RICHARDSON Special to The Bee Darrell Horst had everything out on the counter he needed to make the filling of …Read more
Overcoming Type 1 Diabetes Vision Loss
Lynda Sekora knew she was losing some of her vision, but the night she realized she couldn’t read her insulin pump anymore, the Orland resident sank into a deep depression. …Read more
Trick-or-Treating Tips
Want to take your child trick-or-treating but aren’t sure if it’s safe for kids who are blind or low vision? New board member Tracy Kinoshita offers tips that helped her …Read more
Society for the Blind Student on KCRA3 News
Society for the Blind was on KCRA3 after one of our students, Arash Dabestani, was hit by a hit-and-run driver. Thankfully, he was uninjured because he was able to use …Read more
Client Spotlight: Dr. Paul Peterson
When Dr. Paul Peterson was diagnosed with juvenile macular degeneration at age 6, his optimistic father – a farmer from a small town in Iowa – said, “You may have …Read more
Tips for Traveling While Visually Impaired
Dr. Paul Peterson, board member with Society for the Blind, has had vision challenges for most of his life, but he has not let his vision stop him from traveling. …Read more
Sacramento Blind Veteran Richard Hunter Becomes Renowned Athlete
Richard Hunter was devastated when his dream of becoming a military officer died 10 months after he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. With …Read more
Getting that First “Real” Job…
Do you remember your first “real” job? If you were like me, it took time getting the resume polished, staying calm through the interview and then going in on that …Read more
Happy New Year – 2016 Highlights
As we welcome 2017, we also pause to reflect on all that we accomplished with your support in the past year. We served nearly 6,000 individuals of all ages from …Read more
December at Society – It’s All About the Kids
The month of December kicked-off at Society with about 40 children playing with arrows, throwing adults and hitting a golf ball indoors. What made this day so amazing was that …Read more
Diabetic Eye Diseases – Early Detection Can Prevent Vision Loss
Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness for working-age Americans. In the United States, approximately 29 million people age 20 and over have diabetes. Nearly one-third don’t know they have …Read more
Blindness: A Challenge, Not a Tragedy
Perseverance. Effort. Determination. These are just some of the attributes Society’s instructors used to describe our students who graduated from our Core Teaching Program on September 29th. Each graduate faced …Read more
February 19, 2017 - February 25, 2017
CareersPLUS Youth After School Program
Feb
23
At Society for the Blind
February 26, 2017 - March 4, 2017
CareersPLUS Youth After School Program
Feb
28
At Society for the Blind
Yoga - Vinyasa Flow I
Mar
1
At Society for the Blind Training Room
CareersPLUS Youth After School Program
Mar
1
At Society for the Blind
CareersPLUS Youth After School Program
Mar
2
At Society for the Blind
Mentors for Success Seminar!
Mar
4
At Society for the Blind
March 5, 2017 - March 11, 2017
CareersPLUS Youth After School Program
Mar
7
At Society for the Blind
Yoga - Vinyasa Flow I
Mar
8
At Society for the Blind Training Room
Tune in tonight to the CBS13 nightly news at 10PM to catch a special segment featuring Society for the Blind!
There's still time to apply for the Holman Prize! twitter.com/USABA/status/8…
It's Low Vision Awareness Month: Meet ArashRead more in our February newsletter! conta.cc/2loHXG3 https://t.co/FtdGH2NCqt